Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 50932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.
The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Separately, Citigroup lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.63.
The stock has a market capitalization of $582.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51.
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
