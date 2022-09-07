Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 50932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Down 5.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Square Group S LLC increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 42.1% during the first quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 6,539,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,696,000 after buying an additional 1,937,146 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,523,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,676 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,863,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 919,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 22.8% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,696,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 686,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $582.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile



Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

Featured Articles

