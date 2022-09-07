Kings Point Capital Management Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kings Point Capital Management lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after buying an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after buying an additional 8,842,206 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,793,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000,000 after buying an additional 773,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,702,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,702,000 after buying an additional 992,866 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.35.

