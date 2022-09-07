Kings Point Capital Management Sells 3,993 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Kings Point Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 166.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 900,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,077,000 after buying an additional 562,566 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,511,000 after buying an additional 406,020 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,615,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,877,000 after buying an additional 386,395 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 836,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,928,000 after buying an additional 377,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 48.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,098,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,741,000 after buying an additional 359,363 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $4,459,056.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,893,038.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total transaction of $3,712,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,939,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $4,459,056.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at $12,893,038.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 174,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,653 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH opened at $95.45 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $99.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.97 and a 200 day moving average of $87.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

