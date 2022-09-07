Kings Point Capital Management Sells 201 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Kings Point Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 686.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IBB stock opened at $119.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.68. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $175.80.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

