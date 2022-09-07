Kings Point Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Kings Point Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D.R. Horton Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

NYSE:DHI opened at $69.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.55. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

