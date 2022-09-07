Kings Point Capital Management Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kings Point Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $125.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

