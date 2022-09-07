Kings Point Capital Management Purchases 192 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 86,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $80.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average of $85.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $74.55 and a 1 year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

