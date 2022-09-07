Kings Point Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kings Point Capital Management reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,375 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 48,585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.9% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 27.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 81,682 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 17,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 77,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $132.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.39. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

