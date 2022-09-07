Kings Point Capital Management Has $90,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 113.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $1,127,795,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,183,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,036,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,539 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,092,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $90,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $70.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $128.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.07. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.67.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

