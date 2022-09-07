Kings Point Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 43.3% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

ED opened at $97.75 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $101.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.87. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

