Kings Point Capital Management Acquires 2,000 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ChargePoint by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 103,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 250,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 47,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ChargePoint Trading Up 2.3 %

In other ChargePoint news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 4,026 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $52,015.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 443,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,730,175.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $52,015.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 443,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,730,175.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 589,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,202,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,118,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,874,024 over the last ninety days. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CHPT opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 57.71%. The firm had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

