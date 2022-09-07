Kings Point Capital Management Acquires 2,000 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ChargePoint by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 103,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 250,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 47,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.
Insiders Place Their Bets
ChargePoint Trading Up 2.3 %
NYSE CHPT opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 57.71%. The firm had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ChargePoint Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.