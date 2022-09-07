Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) PT Lowered to GBX 220 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KGFHY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 305 ($3.69) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group cut Kingfisher from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.33.

Kingfisher Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 494,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,561. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $10.28.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

