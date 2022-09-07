Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.48-$7.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.39 billion-$5.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.33 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.94-$2.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.23.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $6.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.67. 1,549,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.96 and its 200 day moving average is $150.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $592,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.