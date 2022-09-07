Kempen Capital Management N.V. Takes Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 73,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,850,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $44,073,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 287,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,460,000 after acquiring an additional 172,950 shares during the last quarter. Calixto Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Calixto Global Investors LP now owns 179,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,117,000 after buying an additional 77,606 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,882,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 153.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 112,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,232,000 after acquiring an additional 68,178 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $188.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.36. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.69 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $181.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,569,732.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,569,732.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at $468,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,881 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Articles

