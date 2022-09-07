Kempen Capital Management N.V. Takes Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,519 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,708,000 after buying an additional 77,587 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,350,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.40. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

