Kempen Capital Management N.V. Sells 37,600 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. cut its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,600 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned 0.21% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $10,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 115,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

NYSE KRG opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $23.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -135.48%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

