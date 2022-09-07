Kempen Capital Management N.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,282 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

Visa Dividend Announcement

Shares of Visa stock opened at $198.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $375.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

