Kempen Capital Management N.V. Purchases New Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOX. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in FOX by 300.0% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 150.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 50.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 49.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in FOX by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of FOX to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average is $33.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.93. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.96 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

