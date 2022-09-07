Kempen Capital Management N.V. Lowers Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $8,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.22.

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $167.83 on Wednesday. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

