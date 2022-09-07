Kempen Capital Management N.V. Increases Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 4,364.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,939 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,694 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total transaction of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,783.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,383,365.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,520 shares of company stock valued at $59,937,985. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $279.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.76. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

