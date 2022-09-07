Kempen Capital Management N.V. Increases Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 344.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRP. Barclays reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

TRP stock opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.73. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.28%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

