Kempen Capital Management N.V. Grows Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $127,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,968,000 after buying an additional 21,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EW opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.82. The stock has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $605,384.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,741.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,128 shares of company stock worth $8,273,103. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

