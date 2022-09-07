Kempen Capital Management N.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,195,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.14.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $119.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.72. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.56 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.02%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

