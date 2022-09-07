Kempen Capital Management N.V. Buys Shares of 15,808 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,463,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,682,000 after purchasing an additional 91,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,881,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,565,000 after acquiring an additional 46,914 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,233,000 after acquiring an additional 108,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,651 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $138.31 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.36.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

