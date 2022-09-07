Kempen Capital Management N.V. Buys 1,210 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,175 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,925 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,730 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $1,323,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,699 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 106,198 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $4,032,002.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,759,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,755.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $4,032,002.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 249,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,759,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,701 shares of company stock worth $12,120,180 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.57.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $124.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $147.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.69.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

