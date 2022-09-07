Kempen Capital Management N.V. Buys 1,210 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,175 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,925 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,730 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $1,323,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 46.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,699 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 106,198 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $4,032,002.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,759,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $4,032,002.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,759,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,755.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,701 shares of company stock worth $12,120,180 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Shares of EA opened at $124.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.69. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $147.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.57.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

