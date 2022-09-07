Kempen Capital Management N.V. Boosts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $98.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $56.08 and a 52-week high of $114.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.23.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

