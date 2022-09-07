KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) PT Lowered to €64.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €67.00 ($68.37) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KBC Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €78.00 ($79.59) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KBC Group from €5.90 ($6.02) to €6.40 ($6.53) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on KBC Group from €73.00 ($74.49) to €63.00 ($64.29) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

KBC Group Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $49.43.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group ( OTCMKTS:KBCSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

