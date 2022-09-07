JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€31.00” Price Target for AXA (EPA:CS)

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) has been given a €31.00 ($31.63) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CS. Barclays set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on AXA in a report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on AXA in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €27.60 ($28.16) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on AXA in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

AXA Stock Performance

Shares of EPA:CS traded up €0.21 ($0.21) on Wednesday, hitting €23.78 ($24.26). 4,162,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €23.99. AXA has a one year low of €22.13 ($22.58) and a one year high of €27.69 ($28.26).

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

