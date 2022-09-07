JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.
JOANN Stock Up 9.2 %
Shares of JOAN opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. JOANN has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.35.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.87 million. JOANN had a positive return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. JOANN’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JOANN will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JOAN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOANN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
