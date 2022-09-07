JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

JOANN Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of JOAN opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. JOANN has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.35.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.87 million. JOANN had a positive return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. JOANN’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JOANN will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JOANN by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 141.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in JOANN in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JOANN during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JOAN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOANN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

