Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives $185.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.25.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $194.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.23. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

