iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 21,059 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,356,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.61. 21,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,772. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.91. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $47.24 and a 52-week high of $67.29.

