iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,461,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,420,926,000 after buying an additional 257,714 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,615 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,593 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,767,000 after purchasing an additional 332,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,226,000 after purchasing an additional 114,630 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $111.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.16 and its 200-day moving average is $119.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.18 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

