iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 886,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,102,000 after buying an additional 90,680 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.63. The company had a trading volume of 799,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,493,252. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.75. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

