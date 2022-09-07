iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $55.96

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.96 and last traded at $56.13, with a volume of 1325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.32.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

