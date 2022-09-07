INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Trading Up 5.4%

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 25,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 41,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of INVO Bioscience to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.
INVO Bioscience Stock Up 5.4 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58.
Institutional Trading of INVO Bioscience
INVO Bioscience Company Profile
INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on INVO Bioscience (INVO)
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
- Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released?
- Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
- Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.