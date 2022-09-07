INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Trading Up 5.4%

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 25,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 41,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of INVO Bioscience to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in INVO Bioscience by 99,137.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 92,198 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in INVO Bioscience by 368.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39,758 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in INVO Bioscience by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in INVO Bioscience by 80.0% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

