Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Trading 3.2% Higher

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 49 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.59). 25,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 222,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.57).

Invinity Energy Systems Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 43.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 65.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.86 million and a PE ratio of -1.40.

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. The company also develops electricity grids, as well as offers electric grid services. It provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

