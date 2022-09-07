Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 213.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 191,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,279. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.99. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $55.54 and a one year high of $101.58.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

