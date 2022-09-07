Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.59-$13.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.48 billion-$14.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.47 billion. Intuit also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.20 EPS.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $19.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $438.14. 38,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,279. The company has a market cap of $123.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.39. Intuit has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $432.65 and a 200 day moving average of $435.85.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $570.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,862. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,902 shares of company stock worth $16,251,640 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Intuit by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Intuit by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

