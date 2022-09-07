International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448,444 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of International Business Machines worth $10,011,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.80.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.48. The stock had a trading volume of 78,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,767. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $115.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.91 and its 200-day moving average is $132.66.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

