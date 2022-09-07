Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Down to $4.23

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 4.23, but opened at 3.98. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at 3.98, with a volume of 325 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.90 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.32 to $3.60 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Down 5.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 3.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Inter & Co, Inc.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 131,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Inter & Co, Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

