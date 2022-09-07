Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Down to $4.23

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 4.23, but opened at 3.98. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at 3.98, with a volume of 325 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.90 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.32 to $3.60 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.
Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Down 5.9 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 3.23.
About Inter & Co, Inc.
Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.
