Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 128,355 shares.The stock last traded at $59.50 and had previously closed at $60.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Integer from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Integer Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.43.

Insider Activity

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.57 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Integer’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Integer by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

