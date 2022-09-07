Instadapp (INST) Price Up 26% This Week

Instadapp (INST) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last seven days, Instadapp has traded up 26% against the US dollar. Instadapp has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and $60,534.00 worth of Instadapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Instadapp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00004209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Instadapp alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005360 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.36 or 0.00886225 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016300 BTC.

Instadapp Profile

Instadapp’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,946,349 coins. Instadapp’s official Twitter account is @instadapp.

Instadapp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Instadapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Instadapp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Instadapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Instadapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Instadapp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.