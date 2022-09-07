Insight Advisors LLC PA Trims Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 65,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 61,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 17,235 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,680,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

FALN stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.10. 8,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,355. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.24. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $30.44.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

