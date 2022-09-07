Insight Advisors LLC PA Raises Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Camping World were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Camping World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Camping World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Camping World to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Insider Activity

Camping World Price Performance

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 38,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,422. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWH traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.77. The stock had a trading volume of 9,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,919. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.72. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $46.77.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 87.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.26%.

Camping World Profile

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.