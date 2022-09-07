Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, hitting $231.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,928. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.48. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $208.10 and a twelve month high of $306.64.

