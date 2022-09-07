Insight Advisors LLC PA Cuts Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Clorox were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 339.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

CLX traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,876. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.90 and its 200-day moving average is $142.91. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 126.88%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

