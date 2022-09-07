Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Up to $14.66

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.66, but opened at $15.39. Inhibrx shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 150 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Inhibrx to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $433,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,491,053 shares in the company, valued at $44,091,638.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $433,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491,053 shares in the company, valued at $44,091,638.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $686,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,515,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,192,045.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 154.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 90.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 52.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

