Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) Shares to Reverse Split on Friday, September 9th

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Friday, September 9th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Friday, September 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, September 9th.

NASDAQ IFBD opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Infobird has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61.

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

