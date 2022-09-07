Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,935 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 12,461 shares.The stock last traded at $47.95 and had previously closed at $47.59.

Industrias Bachoco Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.07.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.11%. On average, analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Industrias Bachoco Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrias Bachoco

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4887 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the first quarter worth about $7,188,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 151,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 67,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 65.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 23,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

